COLEFORD really gets into the Christmas spirit on Saturday (December 2) with the switch on of the town’s festive lights – and the volunteer committee which organises the extravaganza is promising the biggest yet.
There’s a whole afternoon of festive entertainment before the lights are officially switched on at 6pm.
It starts at 1pm when the craft and food stalls open and the funfair begins.
From 2pm there is live music from the clock tower stage with a host of local bands, choirs and singers.
Santa’s grotto is open from 2pm until 4pm with the chance to meet the man himself.
The grotto is located in High Street near the zebra crossing – just look out for the line of excited children.
The parade is a feature of Coleford’s switch-on celebrations with many local schools and organisations.
All children are welcome to take part so be sure to be at Coleford Fire Station at 4.45pm.
And, speaking of Coleford Fire Station, Billy the station’s hugely popular Christmas float is scheduled to make an appearance.
Billy has his own Facebook page so you can find out where else he is appearing.
The parade makes it way to the clock tower from 5pm and at 5.30pm there’s the big moment when the lights switched on by a special guest.