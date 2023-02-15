Herefordshire's Talk Community have released a swathe of activities to get stuck into this half-term.
If you're a cycling enthusiast, why not check out the intermediates cycle skills session on Tuesday 21 February at Riverside Primary School? The session is hosted by Bike Right! and is free, but you'll need to book through their website.
For a taste of history, head to the Black and White House Museum from Wednesday 22 to Friday 24 February. Renaissance Surgeon Owain Leech will be on hand to treat your aches and pains using 16th Century methods. Normal admission charges apply, and children go free.
Brockhampton is a great place to enjoy the outdoors this half term. From Saturday 18 to Sunday 26 February, follow the Winter Wildlife Trail and learn about the animals that visit the orchards during the winter. Trails cost £3 each, with a prize included, and normal admission charges apply.
For a challenge, try the Cathedral Escape Room at the Old Chapel in the Cloisters. Work out who committed the crime in just one hour to prove your innocence and be released. Suitable for groups of up to six people, costing £60 total per session (for ages 11+), though groups of under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
If you're feeling artistic, join the family art event at The Yurt at Queenswood on Thursday 23 February. All ages and generations are encouraged to create a collaborative family artwork for just £5 per family.
There are also plenty of physical activities on offer. Dirty Feet CIC is hosting parkour, breakdance, and tricks at TheCore in Hereford on Monday 20 February and Tuesday 21 February for £20 per place, and booking is required through Dirty Feet Facebook.
For those who enjoy climbing, Green Spider Climbing has sessions for kids as small as four years old or fun for the whole family. And for a more relaxed option, try the Halo family swim for just £5 per session (for up to 2 adults and 4 children) at one of their locations.
For a more structured sport, try the Fun February tennis and multisport movement camp at Hereford Squash, Tennis and Racketball Centre from Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 February. The camp is recommended for ages 5 to 14 and costs £35 per day or £100 per week.
Herefordshire Libraries is offering free Fizz Pop Science sessions at libraries throughout Herefordshire for 5 to 12 year olds. Join in on the fun and be a Crazy Chemist!
Delve into the world of Vikings at the Herefordshire Hoard Family Activity Day at Hereford Museums and Art Gallery on Tuesday 21 February. Discover the story behind the treasure trove and see what's been recovered.
There are also plenty of events for younger children. HOPE Centre in Bromyard is hosting a cooking session for children aged 2-11, while Revive Community Cafe is offering lots of fun for 0-5 year olds exploring natural materials and story and song time. The Art Studio in Ross-on-Wye is hosting creative workshops for children aged 6 and up.
With so many options, there's no reason to be bored this half term. Check out the Talk Community website for more information.