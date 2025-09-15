Bees for Development, the international charity based in Monmouth, has entered an exciting new chapter. The organisation moved into new offices in the town and is delighted to announce the appointment of Hannah Wood as its new Chief Executive.
Hannah joined as CEO in June following a leadership transition after the retirement of the charity’s Founder, Dr Nicola Bradbear MBE, in November 2024. The charity extends its warmest thanks to Nicola for her leadership and vision, and wishes her every happiness in her retirement as she continues with her independent venture, The Bee Shop Ltd.
With new leadership and a new home, Bees for Development is looking firmly to the future. The team is buzzing with activity and fresh ideas and the community is warmly invited to drop into their new offices in Monmouth to learn more. Visitors will find an inspiring hub of international action and local engagement, dedicated to showing how bees and people thrive together.
From Chelsea to Abergavenny – Making Life Better with Bees
Fresh from their award-winning appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May, Bees for Development is ready to bring the buzz back home to Monmouthshire. Their Balcony Garden, “Making Life Better with Bees”, won silver-gilt and the prestigious People’s Choice Award and wowed audiences in London with its vibrant planting, upcycled materials, and unique beehives from across the world. The exhibit inspired thousands of visitors, proving that even the smallest spaces can play a part in protecting bees and biodiversity.
At Chelsea, the Balcony Garden was more than just a garden, it was a call to action, showing that everyone, wherever they live, can make a difference. That same spirit of inspiration and action will be at the heart of Bees for Development’s presence at the Abergavenny Food Festival this September.
Festival-goers can meet the Bees for Development team at their stand and discover practical ways to help pollinators here in Wales. On the Local and Vocal stage in the Castle Grounds at 1.30pm, the team will share how cutting-edge pollinator research in the UK connects with the charity’s global work through its Pollinate Change programme from wildflower meadows in Wales to vital habitats in Amhara, Ethiopia.
Hannah Wood, CEO of Bees for Development, said: “This is a very exciting time for Bees for Development the team and I are looking to the future with renewed energy. From our new offices in Monmouth, we are proud to connect local communities with global action showing how bees and people can thrive together.”
Bees for Development continues its mission to alleviate poverty and protect biodiversity through sustainable beekeeping.
To learn more or simply to say hello, visit the team in their new offices in Monmouth at 1 Angel Court, St Mary’s Street, or join them at the Abergavenny Food Festival 20 to 21 September. Everyone is welcome!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.