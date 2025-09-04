LYDNEY’S local care home, Nodens Manor recently hosted its annual summer party for residents, staff and their families.
The carnival-themed party transformed the home’s garden into a lively fairground, and featured activities such as hook-a-duck, tin can alley, and a bean-bag toss. There was also refreshments served with a barbecue and cocktail bar.
The event raised over £250 through a raffle for Great Oaks Hospice, a charity that the home has supported for many years, and provides care to people living with life-limiting illnesses across the Forest.
Bartosz Turewicz, General Manager of Nodens Manor said: “Supporting a good cause with a little fun is something we always like doing, and as the manager of the home, I wanted to step up and offer the entire community of our home a giggle on this wonderful day.”
The day was enjoyable for all those involved, with the ‘pie toss’ being cited as the most memorable. Bartosz Turewicz stepped up to the stage, allowing visitors and residents the opportunity to “pie’ him with a plate of squirty cream for a small charitable donation.
Nodens Manor is operated by Elmfield Care group, who are a small, privately-owned company which provides the highest standards of residential, dementia and respite care. It said it offers first-class hospitality in purpose-built, luxury care homes.
It has three care homes, located in Lydney, Salisbury and Chippenham. The Lydney home was recently awarded a Carehome.co.uk rating of 10 and a CQC rating of Good.
The home says the way residents spend their days is important to the team and they love to create a programme that stimulates the body, mind and spirit, giving them something to look forward to each and every day.
