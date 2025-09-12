THE Orchard Trust has invited residents to a fun Mexican coffee morning on Friday, September 19 between 10am and 12pm, at its rural site in Upper Stowfield, Lower Lydbrook.
It comes as part of its Rebound Therapy open day, where you can give Rebound Therapy a go and enjoy some refreshments while you learn more from our professional team.
Rebound Therapy uses the safe, rhythmic motion of a trampoline to support balance, coordination, relaxation and circulation. The team at Orchard trust will offer each 1:1 session tailored to individual needs.
An Orchard Trust spokesperson said: “Rebound Therapy not only supports physical health but also stimulates cognitive skills like concentration, memory and communication. The engaging, rhythmic movement helps activate the brain in ways traditional therapy sometimes can’t, offering a holistic boost to wellbeing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.