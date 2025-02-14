APPRENTICES of the county were celebrated in an inaugural awards ceremony as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025.
The Apprentice of the Year event took place Wednesday, February 12 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at the University of Gloucestershire’s Business School, Oxstalls Campus in Gloucester.
The night honoured the award winners and finalists across different subject categories in recognition of their academic achievements, whilst working full time. Apprentices honoured included those working with Gloucestershire Police and Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Ianthe Reich, who works for Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust and was winner of the award in Nursing Associate Apprenticeship category, said: “I’m so honoured and privileged to win this award.
“I have gained a wealth of knowledge and skills through my apprenticeship. It has helped boost my confidence and I will be continuing my learning by returning to undertake the full nursing degree apprenticeship.
“I want to say thank you so much to everyone who believed in me and supported me. It has been an incredible journey but I have come out a far more confident and knowledgeable person.”
Melanie Hunt, Talent and Apprenticeship Lead for Gloucestershire Police, said: These awards are great. It’s incredible to be able to support apprenticeships and the people who are putting so much effort into studying alongside working.
“This is such a difficult thing to do, so when we can take time away to celebrate these individuals and give them the recognition they deserve - it’s fantastic.”
The awards were presented in front of an audience including dozens of employers and the friends and families of the 35 nominees, with guests travelling from as far afield as Hull and London to attend.
The university said it was the pinnacle of the university’s activities as part of National Apprenticeship Week, an annual celebration of apprenticeships at all levels.