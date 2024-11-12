GLOUCESTERSHIRE Constabulary has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling knife crime in the county.
The news comes after a police appeal for witnesses, where a man sustained suspected stab wounds following an incident in Gloucester on November 10.
The police service has placed bins across the county, where residents can dispose of knives and other bladed objects, as part of Operation Sceptre.
Taking to their social media pages, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We’re committed to bringing an end to knife crime, which is why we’re taking part in Op Sceptre again this month.
“The national knife amnesty runs from Monday, November 11 to Sunday, November 17. Dedicated amnesty bins have been placed in police stations around the county as we continue to work with partners to address the issue of young people carrying knives.
“If you have a knife or bladed article, you can drop it off at one of our stations with a dedicated bin. To hand one in, use a few sheets of newspaper or cardboard to wrap a knife ensuring that there is enough material to prevent it piercing through. It should also be sealed with sticky tape to stop the knife being easily removed or falling out of the wrapping.”
Your nearest station is in Coleford, however there are others across Gloucestershire including Cheltenham, Gloucester, Stroud and Cirencester.