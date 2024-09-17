GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council announced it is working in partnership with Adoption West to ensure anyone impacted by forced adoption practices has access to support.
The council says Adoption West can support those affected by historic adoptions from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.
The service can help people apply to the Registrar General for information needed for a certified copy of their birth certificate, and help them access their birth record. It also offers up to six sessions of emotional support, advice, and support groups for birth parents.
Cllr Stephen Davies (Conservative), leader of the council, said: “It is vital that people living in Gloucestershire who are affected by historic forced adoption practices feel supported. At times, they may need help and advice from professionals who understand adoption, which is why I would encourage anyone who has been affected by these practices to get in touch with Adoption West so that they can receive the help they need.”
The council said between 1949 and 1976, an estimated 185,000 babies in England and Wales were taken for adoption due to pressure from families and society.
Evidence suggests many of the adoptions during this time were ‘closed’, meaning that children were given new identities and birth certificates.