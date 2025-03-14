GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council has announced the planting of the 500,000th tree, marking a significant milestone in its goal to plant one million trees by 2030.
The milestone tree was planted in Winchcombe Park this week and was visited by Cllr David Gray on Friday March 14.
Cllr David Gray, Cabinet Member for Environment and Planning, said: "We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone. Planting 500,000 trees is a remarkable achievement and a clear demonstration of our commitment to a greener Gloucestershire.
“This project is not just about planting trees; it's about creating a legacy for future generations. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this journey. Together, we are making a real difference."
More information can be found online.