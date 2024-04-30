A GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council social worker has received a national award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the social work profession.
Tom Chandler was recognised by the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) ‘Amazing Social Workers Awards’ for his outstanding contribution to the profession.
‘Amazing Social Workers’ is a campaign which recognises exceptional work by social workers nationwide and this is run by BASW - the largest professional body for UK social care in the UK.
Tom said: “I was so pleased to receive this award and deeply humbled to be nominated. Having read through many of the nominations it is clear to see that there are many professionals out there striving to make a difference to those they work with, to be recognised alongside them is an honour I shall cherish for years to come!”
Tom was nominated by the integrated social care manager Joanne Walker. She said: “Tom is a passionate, committed member of our team, who is always striving for the best outcomes for the individuals he works with, and has a keen interest in educating and supporting the learning of others.
"Not only is Tom our Autism Champion, but Tom is our champion to all the people he works with and supports."