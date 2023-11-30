FAMILIES are able to book free winter holiday activities for children through the county council from Monday (December 4).
Those who are eligible for income-related free school meals can register now for the winter Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) which is funded by the Department for Education.
Now in its third year, the programme is made possible in the Forest thanks to the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF).
The majority of activities in the winter programme will run across four days from 2 January 2 to January 5.
Families are encouraged to check their local district HAF webpages to see activities that may be available at other times. Booking for all activities will open on Monday, December 4, but families are available to browse them now.
A council spokesperson explained: “There are lots of great options to choose from including festive parties, drama and science workshops, sports and games, art and crafts, as well as the ever-popular ticketed attractions.”