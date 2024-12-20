A NEW investigation has revealed Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service attended over 6,000 incidents since 2019, with over 1500 being deliberate fires.
Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) attended 6,428 fires over the past five years, with around 30% being deliberate.
However, the data also showed a decrease of 3.6% reported incidents from 2023 to 2024.
A spokesperson for Public Interest Lawyers said: “Deliberately set fires are dangerous and are a criminal offence. They waste time, money and keep fire crews away from real emergencies. The impact of arson isn’t just financial; it can significantly affect a person’s emotional well-being and sense of security”