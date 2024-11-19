A Graphic Design graduate from the University of Gloucestershire will share the secrets of her successful career at an upcoming event, as part of the university’s Design Matters series.
Emma Balebela, whose artwork has been featured alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst, is the main speaker at “Design for Good”, hosted by the School of Creative Arts, November 29, 6pm, at Park Campus.
Emma’s career has seen her work on advertising campaigns for major brands such as Nike and ASOS, and she designed and donated a poster to a charity show, which featured work by Banksy, Damien Hirst, Chris Levine and Shepard Fairey.
Organiser of the Design Matters series Cat Mogford, Lecturer in Design at the university, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Emma is returning to the University to share valuable insights and knowledge gained from a career working within the design industry since graduating.
“We’re also looking forward to welcoming our other speakers, Ellie Thompson, founder and director of Ave Agency, and Dom Edwards and Lauren Archer from the not-for-profit creative community and mentoring platform The Arena.
“Design Matters is building connections between our students and the professional sector to help launch our graduates into a range of rewarding and sustainable creative careers.”
Tickets are free for University of Gloucestershire students. General admission is £5 which you can buy online.