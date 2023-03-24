Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 12 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 20. This was up from five in the previous seven days.