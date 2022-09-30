Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for 21 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for 21 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26. This was down from 44 in the previous seven days.