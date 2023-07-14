Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was down from 36 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8.