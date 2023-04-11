Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from six on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from two in the previous seven days.