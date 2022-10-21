Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 76% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from three in the previous seven days.