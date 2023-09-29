Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 22.