Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.