Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 21.