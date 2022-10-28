Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
There were 21 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 24. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.