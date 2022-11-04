Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 93% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 30.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from two in the previous seven days.