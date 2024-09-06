A GLOUCESTERSHIRE mental health team have won a regional award as part of the 2024 NHS Parliamentary Awards.
The Mental Health Liaison and Emergency Department team in Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust won The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award after nomination by Alex McIntyre MP (LAB).
Elizabeth O’Mahony, Regional Director of NHS England in the South West, said: “Every year, I’m delighted to see our dedicated staff and volunteers across the South West receive this well-deserved recognition.
“Despite the difficulties and day-to-day challenges that we know the NHS faces, our teams continue to deliver outstanding care with unwavering commitment.”
“I’d like to congratulate every one of the winners and thank all the MPs who have taken the time to acknowledge the exceptional work happening in their constituencies.
“I also want to extend my thanks to all the amazing nominees, with a record 79 being put forward this year, some by more than one MP.”
The Mental Health Liaison Team work with Emergency Department staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. They identify people with mental health needs and provide support and treatment.
Graham Russell, Chair of Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that the Mental Health Liaison Team has won the regional award. They are a fantastic team doing great work under sometimes difficult circumstances but they always have the best interests of the people they support at heart.
“Their new and innovative way of working with hospital colleagues is making sure that people receive the best possible care in a timely way and it’s great they are receiving the recognition they richly deserve.”
The Parliamentary Awards 2024 spans ten categories, including a new award for education and training.
All winners will now go on to represent the South West in the national awards ceremony, alongside those from other English regions, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster on Monday, October 14.