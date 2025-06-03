A NEW investigation has revealed NHS Trusts in Gloucestershire paid out a combined total of more than £500K in compensation for staff injury claims lodged against them in the last five years.
Data obtained by Legal Expert shows that between them, Trusts in the region have settled a total 42 staff injury claims since 2019. Data also showed since 2019, the Trusts had a total of 66 claims and incidents of staff injuries reported to the NHS legal body, NHS Resolution.
During that time, the Trusts settled 42 claims with damages payouts amounting to £551,656 - not including NHS legal or claimant costs paid.
Bethany Wych-Peers, Legal Expert solicitor, said: “With an overstretched NHS which faces workforce shortages and mounting pressures, the welfare of some of the most essential frontline workers can slip to the bottom of the priority list and fall short of what they deserve
“Behind each of these cases there may be a nurse, paramedic, healthcare assistant or porter whose ability to care for others was compromised and it is important that NHS staff know that support is available when they are the ones that have become injured.”
Of the two trusts, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid out the highest sum in the region, settling 30 staff injury claims in the last five years totalling £424,346.
Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust settled 12 claims with compensation totalling £127,310.
Nationally across the NHS, the leading causes of staff injuries were slips and trips, assaults and other workplace injuries, which could include lifting or carrying, workplace violence, or inadequate training.
The top injuries sustained by NHS staff who filed claims were orthopaedic injuries, psychiatric damage, head and facial injuries, and injuries to internal organs.
If a condition is directly caused or contributed to by workplace factors, a claim can be pursued.
