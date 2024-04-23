A PROFESSOR at the University of Gloucestershire has achieved international recognition for his significant contribution to the development of sports science.
Professor Mark De Ste Croix of the Paediatric Sport and Exercise programme, was made a fellow by the European College of Sports Science (ECSS).
The award is dedicated to the promotion and application of science in sport, exercise, physical activity and health, and is made annually to a limited number of eminent sport and exercise science researchers globally.
Professor De Ste Croix said: “I am delighted to have been made a Fellow of the European College of Sports Science in recognition for my significant contribution to the development of sport science.
“I have been fortunate to work with colleagues across Europe throughout my career and have encouraged early career researchers to collaborate with International colleagues.
“Being at the forefront of research in sport and exercise science provides our students with the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, and we focus heavily on student involvement in our research projects, something the ECSS supports.
“I look forward to continuing the development in the field of paediatric sport and exercise science with a focus on injury risk and prevention and coach education, alongside excellent colleagues and research students.”
The Professor will be presented with his award at the annual congress of the ECSS in Glasgow in July.