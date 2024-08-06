A UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire Professor has invited citizen scientists to join him for a study about the notable rise of Asian hornets in the UK.
Professor Adam Hart of Science Communication at the University will examine the abundance, diversity and distribution of wasps in the UK, amid fears over the impact of invasive Asian hornets on their survival.
The Professor welcomes citizen scientists to contribute to long-term research by himself and Professor Seirian Sumner from UCL, using recorded sightings of wasps for the Big Wasp Survey, August 3-11 and August 31 to September 8.
Professor Adam Hart said: “With invasive Asian hornets spreading across Europe and on the rise in the UK, many people are very concerned about their impact on our native pollinators such as bees and wasps.
“Bees and wasps play an important role as pollinators – transferring pollen as they visit flowers to drink nectar – while wasps also help to control the numbers of potential pests, such as greenfly and many caterpillars, to protect crops and our gardens.
“The Big Wasp Survey is an opportunity for citizen scientists to contribute to UK-wide research around wasps through recording sightings while at the same time being on the frontline of monitoring the spread of Asian hornets.
“It’s really simple to get involved in the Big Wasp Survey, but the findings could make an important contribution to what we know already about wasps, and potentially find out more about the presence of invasive Asian hornets.
“If our citizen scientists catch or see an Asian hornet, they will support the work being done to ensure they don’t establish themselves in the UK by reporting it to the Non-Native Species Secretariat.”
Last year’s survey allowed the Professor and his team to conduct the first large-scale genetic analysis of the Common Wasp.