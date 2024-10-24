THE interest residents of Gloucestershire have for investing in cryptocurrency has been revealed in a new study.
Crypto exchange site Chicksx.com examined how much people are inquiring about crypto online in the UK, revealing the towns and cities that are the most interested in investing.
The average number of monthly Google searches for 250 terms related to investing in crypto, such as 'crypto trading,’ 'how does cryptocurrency work,’ and 'best crypto apps,’ were collated and compared to each location’s population size to determine the rankings.
The data placed Cheltenham 23rd in the overall rankings of 78 with 419.04 average monthly keyword searches per 100,000 people, and Gloucester in 46th with 342.02. Al Alof, CEO of Chicksx.com, said: “Since the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, crypto has progressed from a niche technological experiment to a popular digital currency that allows people to complete transactions without an intermediary, centralised banking system.
“Several countries worldwide have emerged as major hubs for crypto, driven by factors such as tech infrastructure, consumer interest, regulatory environments, and the overall financial landscape. These tend to have significant business-friendly policies and are among some of the most innovative places when it comes to tech ecosystems.
“Individuals wanting to invest in crypto will likely have many queries and concerns about doing so, with some of these generating a high search volume in many towns and cities. Since crypto is a high-risk, volatile market, it’s recommended that potential users proceed with caution and do their research before investing.
“Ultimately, crypto can offer a wide range of benefits to those who invest, such as faster transactions, low or no transaction costs, and the removal of third parties, which can make transactions private and more secure. However, it’s a good idea for anyone interested in crypto to seek proper financial advice and only invest what they can afford to lose.”
Elsewhere, Bournemouth was identified as the most interested in investing in crypto, and Gateshead as the least.