THE TEAM at Gloucestershire’s SkillZONE has been shortlisted for two UK Fleet Champions Road Safety awards; The Community Award, and Public Sector Driver Safety Award.
The awards celebrate hard work and dedication of fleet organisations which strive to prevent road deaths and injuries, and the reduction of vehicle pollution.
The initiative is a collaborative effort between Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Prevention Team and SkillZONE to educate on road safety and life saving skills.
Madeleine Jarrett, SkillZONE manager said: “It is fantastic to see that these nominations show that this initiative addresses the pressing need for effective road safety education. At SkillZONE, this is provided by immersive experiences, practical skills training, and comprehensive outreach efforts to empower individuals and communities to navigate roads, safely and confidently.
“Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Prevention Team, in partnership with SkillZONE, is deeply committed to advancing road safety and life-saving education throughout Gloucestershire.”
The first category the team are nominated for is down to SkillZONE's interactive simulations, which use realistic street scenarios with traffic lights, pavements, and traffic. It offers a unique and engaging learning experience.
The second is for SkillZONE highlighting a need for more road safety awareness among high-risk groups, including young people.
The winners of this year’s UK Fleet Champions Awards will be announced Thursday, October 3, at a ceremony in New Dock Hall’s Royal Armouries, Leeds.