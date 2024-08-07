THE TOUGH Mudder Challenge will return to Gloucestershire this year, as the brand celebrates its fourteenth year.
The event will be held in South Gloucestershire’s Badminton Estate, set for this Saturday (August 10) - a short drive from the Forest of Dean.
It is a unique day whereby participants must overcome demanding physical and mental obstacles, but have plenty of fun at the same time. There’s a lot on offer including the “Ultimate Challenge", the “One for New Mudders" and a challenge for “Lidl Mudders”.
The Ultimate Challenge is a 20+ obstacle course of 15km. Participants are pushed to their limits from steep climbs to electrifying challenges.
The One for New Mudders has over 12 unique obstacles of 5km scattered across a diverse landscape. It offers a challenging experience for participants of all fitness levels.
The challenge for Lidl Mudders is one mile. Its distance is scaled down but it is packed with obstacles for kids.
Tough Mudder said there are still tickets available, but they are selling out fast, so prospective participants should register their interest as soon as possible.
Brand Marketing Manager for Tough Mudder, Emelye Ferguson said: "We are excited to welcome over six thousand enthusiasts this weekend for Tough Mudder South West 2024.
“Our team is diligently transforming the Badminton Estate into a muddy battleground, offering locals the chance to push their limits on our most iconic obstacles.
“This year, we invite participants to embrace the challenge, conquer their fears, and work together to create unforgettable memories in the true spirit of Tough Mudder".
Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand, part of the Spartan global family that creates extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork.
The company hosts more than 130 challenge events annually in ten countries. Its content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential.
It also provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms.
More than half a million new participants are welcomed to their Tough Mudder community every year. If you’re interested in becoming one of them, you can find out more on their website.