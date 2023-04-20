A CLOSED-down garden centre will be demolished to make way for more than a dozen homes on the edge of the Forest.
Developers have been given the go-ahead to build on the site of the former Staunton and Corse garden centre.
The Forest Council’s development management committee considered the proposals to demolish the garden centre and build 16 homes with parking at the Ledbury Road site in Staunton on April 11.
Officers said the proposals, which include a mixture of one bed flats and two, three and four bedroomed houses, should be permitted despite the land falling outside the settlement boundary due to the council’s need for more housing.
Ward councillor Philip Burford said he previously had grave concerns about the site being used for housing.
But he believes it is a great example of how housing can be put on sites which need a better use. He commended planning officer Roland Close for his work on the proposals.
“I have no problem with it whatsoever at all. The cherry on the cake is that the local convenience store is likely to be re opening soon.
“I would like to see the local pub reopen as well and then this part of the village would be properly fixed. It would be great.”
Councillor Julia Gooch proposed approving the scheme and this was seconded by Cllr Simon Phelps.