MORE than 100 people, some as young as eight, abseiled down the 21 metre drop from the top of St. Cadoc’s 15th century church tower in Raglan.
The charity event last Saturday (June 10) was run by 1st Raglan Scouts Group and parents; the abseil kindly being sponsored by Lemmiout Activities Ltd with technical support from Monlife.
The event was also supported by St Cadoc’s Church and the Raglan Ministry area.
Well over £4,000 was raised for the Scouts as they prepare to embark on an exciting summer expedition to Italy, which for some children, will be their first traveling outside of the UK. The Italian summer camp will take place in the Dolomite region at the end of August with 30 Scouts and 15 Explorers intending to take part.
To get the abseil proceedings underway the first group of abseilers inclide the Rt Hon David T C Davies MP, Laura Anne Jones MS, Jim Hepburn 1st Raglan Group Scout Leader, Rev. Kevin Hasler and Rev. Sarah Rosser.
Cheering them on from the ground were Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent and Peter Fox MS.
After that, many Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers bravely descended the tower with Scout leaders, parents, residents of the local community, and even Rocky the mascot for the Raglan Festival making it down safely!
Recognition to Rick Walker, 1st Raglan Scout Leader and owner of Lemmiout Activities as well as Harri Durban from Mon Life for providing all the equipment and ensuring that all the abseilers were safely in their harnesses for the descent. Supporting them at the top of the tower was Ian Kennett as volunteer instructor and James Hepburn as Group Scout Leader.
Following the abseil, visitors enjoyed refreshments including delicious cakes served by St Cadoc’s, Raglan.
The Scouts parent group hoped that the event would contribute in making the Italy trip and experience affordable to all by raising as much funding as possible to subsidise the cost of the trip and support the parental contributions. Many fundraising activities have taken place over the last few months such as car washes and bag packing in supermarkets, as well as a prosecco and proceeds donation evening at Extons in Raglan.
An action-packed week is planned in Italy to give the Scouts the chance to undergo unforgettable experiences; from hiking along Via Ferrata routes in the breathtaking mountains and gorges in the area, alpine bobsleigh rides and visiting the famous Bell of Peace to swimming in the many lakes and eating plenty of gelato!
The trip and associated preparation activities will enable the Scouts to develop their independence and confidence, throught outdoor activities like climbing, mountain walking and water sports. It will also provide the chance to renew links with the Roveretto CNGI Scouts, one of the longest running Scout groups in Italy. Raglan Scouts first met the Roveretto CNGI Scouts in 2011 with many reciprocal visits taken place since then.
Missed taking part in the abseil? You can still make a donation in support of our general fundraising by getting in touch with [email protected]