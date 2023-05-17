SIXTEEN intrepid golfers will be taking on a Wye Valley golf club’s Summer Solstice Challenge, which involves playing four rounds, 72-holes, non-stop in one day on the hilly terrain of arguably one of the prettiest courses in the country.
After the success of the Monmouth Golf Club challenge undertaken last year by Russell Giblin, Chris Chalk, Dave Wilding and Rob Pilot, which raised £4,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support, they will be joined this year on Monday, June 19, by 12 fellow club members, with the funds raised this time benefiting the wonderful St David’s Hospice Care.
The team is made up of youth and experience, ranging from 17-year-old protégé Ben Willis to veteran 71-year-old former club president Garth Lamb, and have a sponsorship target of £5,000.
They are welcoming contributions from everyone, as well as support on the day itself to keep them motivated during their arduous challenge, which will see them tee off at first light around 4.30 to 4.45 am and hope to finish by 6.30 pm.
Four rounds of golf around the hilly course equates to approximately 24 miles with 900m of elevation, thus making it a real marathon challenge.
Club captain Rob said, “St David’s Hospice Care is a wonderful organisation, and this event is a fantastic way for us all to get involved in a charitable cause whilst doing something we really enjoy. The success of our efforts last year really provoked a lot of interest from the members, resulting in so many more getting involved this time, with the event now a firm fixture in the club calendar.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for all their support and generosity, including our friends at Gorilla Golf in Newport, and hope we can smash our fundraising target.”
You can donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/monmouthgolfclub?utm_source=whatsapp or by contacting Emma Henry at Monmouth Golf Club at [email protected]