New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Glebe Chapel Newent Community Centre at Newent Community Centre, Ross Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: The Old White Hart Inn at Old White Hart Inn, Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Countryside Day Nursery at Barn Lane, Corse, Gloucester, Gloucestershire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: DFK at Harts Barn Cookery School, Monmouth Road, Longhope, Gloucestershire; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Rising Sun Pub at The Rising Sun, Coleford Road, Woodcroft, Chepstow; rated on December 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Rachel Shilston - Inspiring Creativity at The Inspiring Creativity Studio, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: The Forest Brewery at The Old Workshop, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on December 16

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lydney Chippy at 7 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Saj Indian Limited at 1a Heywood Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Sedbury Chepstow Kebab at Unit 3, Beachley Road, Sedbury, Chepstow; rated on December 16