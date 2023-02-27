New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Glebe Chapel Newent Community Centre at Newent Community Centre, Ross Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: The Old White Hart Inn at Old White Hart Inn, Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Countryside Day Nursery at Barn Lane, Corse, Gloucester, Gloucestershire; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: DFK at Harts Barn Cookery School, Monmouth Road, Longhope, Gloucestershire; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Rising Sun Pub at The Rising Sun, Coleford Road, Woodcroft, Chepstow; rated on December 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Rachel Shilston - Inspiring Creativity at The Inspiring Creativity Studio, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: The Forest Brewery at The Old Workshop, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on December 16
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lydney Chippy at 7 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Saj Indian Limited at 1a Heywood Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on January 25