New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lydney Harbour Cafe at Unit 136, Lydney Industrial Estate, Harbour Road, Lydney; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: Two Fruit Cakes Catering at GL15; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: Two Fruitcakes Catering at Lydney Rugby Football Club, Regentsholme, Regent Street, Lydney; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: The Colliers Inn at Colliers Inn, Central Lydbrook, Lydbrook, Gloucestershire; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Mallards Pike Cafe at Mallards Pike Lake, Moseley Green, Parkend, Gloucestershire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Food Central And The View at Gloucestershire College, Forest Of Dean Campus, Northern United Way, Cinderford; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Muzo's Cafe at 6 Berisford Court, Dockham Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Belfry Hotel at Broad Street, Littledean, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 14