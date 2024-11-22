New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lydney Harbour Cafe at Unit 136, Lydney Industrial Estate, Harbour Road, Lydney; rated on November 12

• Rated 5: Two Fruit Cakes Catering at GL15; rated on November 12

• Rated 5: Two Fruitcakes Catering at Lydney Rugby Football Club, Regentsholme, Regent Street, Lydney; rated on November 12

• Rated 5: The Colliers Inn at Colliers Inn, Central Lydbrook, Lydbrook, Gloucestershire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Mallards Pike Cafe at Mallards Pike Lake, Moseley Green, Parkend, Gloucestershire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Food Central And The View at Gloucestershire College, Forest Of Dean Campus, Northern United Way, Cinderford; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: Muzo's Cafe at 6 Berisford Court, Dockham Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Belfry Hotel at Broad Street, Littledean, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on October 14