New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Annexe Brasserie at 47 - 49 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Hips Social Ltd at Unit 2, 71 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Whistles Cafe Norchard Station at Dean Forest Railway, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Scoff's Coffee House at 17 St John Street, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on September 10
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 252 similar establishments with ratings, 238 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.