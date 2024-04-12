New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Curry Leaf at 37 - 39 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The Cock Inn at Nibley Hill, Blakeney, Glos; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Bengal Balti at 3 Cavendish Buildings, Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: C U Canteen at C U Lighting Ltd, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Golden Lion Cinderford Ltd at 27 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Greyhound at Greyhound Inn, Tuthill, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Al's Plaice at 31 Gloucester Road, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Kunming at 8 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Erols Sandwich Bar at 9 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on January 12