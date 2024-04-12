New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bengal Balti at 3 Cavendish Buildings, Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: C U Canteen at C U Lighting Ltd, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford; rated on February 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Golden Lion Cinderford Ltd at 27 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Greyhound at Greyhound Inn, Tuthill, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kunming at 8 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Erols Sandwich Bar at 9 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on January 12