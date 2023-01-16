New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lauren's Bakes, Cakes \& Cheesecakes at GL16; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Infamous Catering at GL14; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Newent Golf Club at Newent Golf Course, Coldharbour Lane, Oxenhall, Newent; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Sylvia Davis Refreshments @ Cannop at GL16; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Dick Whittington Farm Park (Hamilton House Restaurants Ltd) at Blakemore Park, Little London, Longhope, Glos; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: