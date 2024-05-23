New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Woolaston Inn at Woolaston Inn, Brookend, Woolaston, Lydney; rated on May 14

Takeaways

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bombay Kitchen at 1 Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: D & M Pizza at 3 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Jimmys Kitchen at Unit 1, 71 Newerne Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Lydney Charcoal Grill at 6 Forest Parade, Forest Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 7

• Rated 5: Tudor Fish & Chip Shop at 14 Broad Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on May 2