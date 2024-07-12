New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Galley at The National Diving And Activity Centre, Day House Quarry, Tidenham, Chepstow; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: The Globe Inn at Globe Inn, Clanna Road, Alvington, Lydney; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Pedalabikeaway Cafe at Pedalabikeaway Cycle Centre, Cannop, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on July 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kings Head Inn at Birdwood, Glos; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: The Red Hart Inn at Red Hart Inn, Blaisdon, Longhope, Gloucestershire; rated on July 3