New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Lyon Inn at The Red Lion, The Village, Westbury On Severn, Gloucestershire; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Isabel's Bakehouse at GL16; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Roach Food & Drink @ Rising Sun Inn at Rising Sun Inn, Moseley Green, Parkend, Lydney; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: The Bell Inn at Redbrook, Monmouth; rated on March 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Cinderford Rugby Football Club at Cinderford Rugby Club, Dockham Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on March 19