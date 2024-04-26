New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Greggs Cinderford (Applegreen) at 133 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Trioscape Garden Centre at Trioscape Nurseries, Highleadon, Newent, Glos; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms Inn, Ross Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Vanille Cafe at The Old Viaduct Store, Lower Lydbrook, Lydbrook, Gloucestershire; rated on April 4
• Rated 5: Khunmae Thai Kitchen at GL14; rated on April 2
• Rated 5: Parkend Village Cafe at Parkend Post Office And Stores, New Road, Parkend, Lydney; rated on February 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Zaza Pizza at 37 Broad Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on April 11