New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Forest Holidays at Christchurch Campsite, Bracelands Drive, Christchurch, Coleford; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Park Life Cafe, Beechenhurst Kiosk at Beechenhurst Cafe, Beechenhurst Lodge, Speech House Road, Broadwell; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Vintage Metals at Unit 1g, Mushet Business Centre, Crucible Close, Coleford; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Miners Arms at Miners Arms, The Bay, Whitecroft, Lydney; rated on January 29
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 242 similar establishments with ratings, 225 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.