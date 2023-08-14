New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Forest Hills Golf And Leisure Ltd at Forest Hills Golf Club, Mile End Road, Mile End, Coleford; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Silver Fox Cafe at Broadoak, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: Ellis Cakes at GL14; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: The George Cafe And Bakery at The George Cafe, High Street, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on July 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mitcheldean Chippy at Ansdells House, High Street, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on July 24