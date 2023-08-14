New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Forest Hills Golf And Leisure Ltd at Forest Hills Golf Club, Mile End Road, Mile End, Coleford; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: St James's Church Centre at St James Church Centre, Coleford Road, Bream, Lydney; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Awre Village Hall at Village Hall, Awre, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Silver Fox Cafe at Broadoak, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Ellis Cakes at GL14; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The George Cafe And Bakery at The George Cafe, High Street, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on July 25

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Mitcheldean Chippy at Ansdells House, High Street, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on July 24