New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Glebe Chapel Newent Community Centre at Newent Community Centre, Ross Road, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Newent Golf Club at Newent Golf Course, Coldharbour Lane, Oxenhall, Newent; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: The Gallery Carvery & Restaurant at The Gallery Carvery \& Restaurant, 3 Shires Garden Centre, Ledbury Road, Newent; rated on January 9
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 241 similar establishments with ratings, 224 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.