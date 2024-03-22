New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tan House Newland at Tan House, Laundry Lane, Newland, Coleford; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Lotus Cantonese Restaurant at 20 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on February 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Nags Head Inn at Oldcroft Road, Yorkley, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Great Wall Chinese Takeaway at 3 - 4 Hams Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on February 27