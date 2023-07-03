New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Adam's South Indian Kitchen at GL15; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: K \& Teas at 6 - 7 Goscox Court, Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on June 14

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Newent Pizza And Kebab House at 1 - 2 Cheapside, Church Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on June 15