Gorsley’s own centenarian, Brenda Monkley (pictured), celebrated her 100th birthday, prior to a grand celebration at the Gorsley Baptist Church on Saturday, July 15.
Born in 1923 to parents William and Kathleen Holmes, Brenda is a true Gorsley native, having received her education at Goffs School. In 1955, she joined in matrimony with Baptist minister Douglas Monkley. Their partnership led them to serve four churches, spanning two in Shropshire, Kington in Herefordshire, and Kings Stanley in Gloucestershire.
Despite officially retiring in 1983 and returning to their roots in Gorsley, Douglas’s dedication to his ministry continued undeterred. He fervently preached at numerous churches in the Forest of Dean, Tewkesbury, Gloucester, and Newent until reaching the impressive age of 90.
Brenda’s remarkable life was celebrated and recounted during a thanksgiving service, providing an opportunity for friends and family to reflect on her rich history. The service was followed by a festive tea, a fitting tribute to a beloved figure in the community. The celebration of Brenda Monkley’s 100th birthday is undoubtedly a testament to a life well-lived and deeply rooted in faith and service.