The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Gloucestershire?
We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.
1. Mann Cottage Surgery
Of the 126 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.4% described their overall experience of Mann Cottage Surgery as "good" or "very good".
Some 75.2% said the practice was very good, while 23.2% said it was good. A further 0.6% said it was poor, while no one described the service as very poor.
2. Staunton and Corse Surgery
Coming in second was Staunton and Corse Surgery, where 74.5% of 115 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 22.9% described it as good.
It meant the practice was rated at least good by 97.4% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Gloucestershire.
3. Blakeney Surgery
Blakeney Surgery came in third with a score of 95.8%.
Some 68.3% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 27.5% believed it was just good.
Meanwhile, 2.8% described the service as poor or very poor.
4. Yorkley Health Centre
Coming in just outside the top three was Yorkley Health Centre, which 95.1% of 119 patients rated as good or very good.
The practice was rated very good by 74.7% of patients, and good by 20.4%.
However, 0.6% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.8% describing it as very poor.
5. Winchcombe Medical Centre
Rounding out the top five GP practices in Gloucestershire was Winchcombe Medical Centre.
Of the 118 patients who responded to the GP survey, 94.7% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.
This included 70% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.
6. Beeches Green Surgery
With 93.7% of 114 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Beeches Green Surgery ranked sixth in Gloucestershire.
At the other end of the scale, just 2.2% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.
7. Frithwood Surgery
At seventh place in the rankings was Frithwood Surgery.
Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 92.3% of the 119 respondents to the GP survey.
Of those, 63.9% rated it as very good.
8. Walnut Tree Practice
Walnut Tree Practice lands at eighth in Gloucestershire.
This is thanks to 90.8% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.
Of them, 53.5% said the service was very good, while 37.3% described it as good.
9. Rendcomb Surgery
Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Rendcomb Surgery.
Some 90.4% of the 100 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.
At the other end of the scale, no one said their experience at the practice was very poor.
10. Stonehouse Health Clinic
Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Gloucestershire is Stonehouse Health Clinic, which was graded good or very good by 90.3% of patients who responded to the GP survey.
However, 1.4% rated the service as very poor, the lowest possible grade.