Graham Sprackling, a well-loved figure who formerly navigated the roads of South and Central Herefordshire in his Mobile Library Van, is turning 91 on the 18th of August. Dulas Court Care Home, where Graham now resides, is appealing to past customers and acquaintances of the charismatic driver to join in an afternoon tea celebration to mark the occasion.
For many years, Graham served as a mobile beacon of knowledge in the community, bringing books and smiles to numerous faces. If you were one of those who welcomed his van full of literature, this is your opportunity to reciprocate the joy he brought to you, now as a guest at his birthday celebration.
Lifestyle Manager at Dulas Court Care Home, Clare Lockley, is eager to reconnect Graham with the community he served so dutifully. The appeal is being made in the hopes that the numerous local readers who benefitted from Graham's service might like to honour him on his special day.
Many of Graham's former colleagues have already been contacted and confirmed their attendance. There are also hopes that the School's Library Van will make a special stop to join the celebrations.